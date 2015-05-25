13 trapped by flood in SE OK rescued

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

13 people are trapped inside the cabin on the Mountain Fork River southeast of Broken Bow in McCurtain County, with the water continuing to rise. (Source: Kelsey Peace)

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they are not in immediate danger, but the water is continuing to rise and they need to get out. (Source: Kelsey Peace)

The floodgates have been opened on Broken Bow Lake, sending a rush of water down the Mountain Fork River.

The 13 people including 3 children, who were trapped in a 2-story rental cabin in southeast Oklahoma, have been rescued.

The National Guard was called in to assist in the rescue operation, but we're told the Broken Bow Fire Department wound up rescuing the stranded campers by boat just before 5:00 p.m. Monday.

It happened on the Mountain Fork River southeast of Broken Bow in McCurtain County, with the water continuing to rise.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said those trapped were not in immediate danger, but the water was continuing to rise and they needed to get out.

Broken Bow Fire and Rescue attempted the water rescue using a jet boat, after 2 failed attempts using other less powerful boats in the swift-moving water.

When those efforts failed, they say a helicopter was called to airlift the people out.

The rush of water came after all of the flood gates at Broken Bow Lake were opened early Monday morning to relieve major flooding there, sending a rush of addition water down the Mountain Fork.

