Start Your Day: Red River flood watch, Cedar Grove homicide investigation & Memorial Day events

We're keeping an eye on the Red River levels after this weekend's rain. Right now, our area is still under a flood warning, and a major flood could develop this week.

The River in Shreveport-Bossier stands at 28.08 feet, and it's expected to pass flood stage of 30 feet by next Saturday.

Cleanup will continue today after severe weather tore through parts of East Texas on Sunday, where at least 1 EF-1 tornado touched down in Harrison County. Marshall Mayor Eric Neal will be joining us with an update on damage estimates and what Marshall residents need to know.

We are also working to learn more about the homicide of a man found fatally shot in his Cedar Grove home on Sunday night. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford has the latest on the investigation this morning.

The ArkLaTex remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country on this Memorial Day. We're featuring a number of events planned for the day on KSLA News 12 This Morning and on ksla.com.

