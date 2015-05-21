Start Your Day: Red River Rising, Memorial Day planning, Mudbug Madness arrives

The NWS says the water is already very high at Lock and Dam 5. Taken Wednesday morning, 5/20/15. (Source: National Weather Service - Shreveport)

The City of Shreveport is getting ready for a possible major flood after the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Wednesday.

The high water is already forcing a range of creatures to higher ground along the river, and further north, livestock owners have been urged to evacuate their animals.

This morning, the Red River is 28.47 feet in Shreveport. Flood stage is 30 and it's expected to rise to 31.5 feet by next Tuesday.

KSLA StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden has the latest on what is expected to push the river over flood stage, as well as the latest forecast for the Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend also brings Mudbug Madness to Shreveport. Crawfish trays are going for $10 it kicks off today on Festival Plaza. Here's a look at the lineup.

In case you missed it overnight, Shreveport Survivor contestant Keith Nale has won a second chance on the reality competition, having been voted by fans of the show to return for another season. Tune in this morning to see the retired Shreveport firefighter's reaction to the news!

