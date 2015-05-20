Hearing under way for former SFD Fire Chief Craig Mulford

Former Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford was back in court Wednesday for a hearing.He's charged with five counts of malfeasance in office related to the Fire Station 8 investigation. Investigators believe Mulford knew about the abuse and did not cooperate with the investigation. Mulford's attorney Paul Carmouche has asked the court to dismiss the case, saying his client has been singled out by the prosecution.Earlier this year, Judge John Mosely denied a motion to throw out the malfeasance charges against Mulford.Mulford was fired in September 2014 after being on paid administrative leave since June, when he was indicted on the five counts for allegedly violating administrative policies while handling complaints about several firefighters.Carmouch spent the day interviewing those involved in the reporting of the abuse, including Tracy Morgan, the fire captain who was reportedly the first person to report the abuse to the FBI.Through questioning Carmouche sought to convince the judge those involved in the reporting of the abuse and those investigating it wanted to target Mulford.District Attorney, Dale Cox cross examined each witness asking if they had ever come to the district attorney's office to request that Mulford be indicted. Each witness said "no."Mulford is accused of not letting firefighters speak with investigators about the firefighters allegedly abusing two mentally challenged men at Fire Station 8, and conducting a false investigation.An internal audit was ordered to find out if Mulford violated departmental policies. Details of the findings were never released but former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover announced his termination three weeks later.Judge John Mosely has not made a decision on the motion. Testimony is expected to continue Thursday.