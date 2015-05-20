Taylor Swift traffic alert: BCPD has advice for concert-goers

The audit for how CenturyLink Center fared financially in 2013 was released today.

Taylor Swift is in town, and BCPD has advice for anyone heading to the concert or anywhere near CenturyLink tonight.

Due to the heavy amount of vehicle traffic expected at the sold out Taylor Swift concert Wednesday night at the CenturyLink Center, the Bossier City Police Department is advising motorists to plan accordingly to help minimize traffic congestion in the area.

Concertgoers should make plans to arrive early. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the concert scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Motorists not attending the concert should consider utilizing Barksdale Boulevard and avoid traveling on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in the vicinity of the CenturyLink Center from late Wednesday afternoon through the early evening hours as concertgoers arrive.

They should also avoid traveling in the area when the concert crowd lets out at approximately 10:30 p.m. due to the large number of vehicles that will be exiting the arena.

The circular drive off the ART Parkway in front of the CenturyLink Center's main entrance will be designated for drop-off and pick-up traffic.

Bossier City police officers will be on hand in and around the CenturyLink Center Wednesday evening to assist with traffic control and security.