Start Your Day: Summer delayed for Natchitoches students, religious liberty battle & Memorial Day weekend forecast

It's back to school this morning for students in Natchitoches Parish public schools, out Tuesday due to Monday's flash flooding.

It's going to eat into the start of their summer, as a result. Early this morning, the Natchiotoches Parish School board updated their website to notify parents and students about a change to the calendar year.

Also new this morning, the search is on for a thief who left behind his ride and stereos possibly stolen from cars in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

We're also talking about La. Gov. Bobby Jindal's move Tuesday to "accomplish the intent of HB 707," the controversial bill proposed by Bossier City Rep. Mike Johnson, known as the "Marriage and Conscience Act."

HB 707, known as the "Marriage and Conscience Act," would prohibit the state from denying any resident, nonprofit or business a license, benefits or tax deductions because of actions taken "in accordance with a religious belief or moral conviction" about marriage.

Lawmakers Tuesday sent the bill back to the legislative calendar, effectively avoiding taking a position on the bill.

Jindal, however, issued Executive Order to "protect religious liberty and prevent the state from discriminating against those with deeply held religious beliefs."

Critics call it a hate bill and at expressed concern about its effect on business in the state. We'll have the full story for you this morning.

Plus, Bossier City is ready to move forward with testing body cams for its police officers. We'll tell you what they're trying to learn from taking 6 months to try out different kinds of cameras before they decide which ones they'll use and how they'll shape their policy in using them.

Also in Bossier City, a traffic warning ahead of the Taylor Swift concert at the CenturyLink. We'll tell you what you need to know if you're heading to the concert, and how to avoid a headache if you aren't!

Now quite awake yet? Here's an eye-opener available now in some states: Cannabis-infused coffee, in convenient single-use pods for those who want a little more buzz to their morning joe. Tune in at 5:30 a.m. for that.

If you're making plans for the Memorial Day weekend, you'll want to stay up to date on the weather forecast. KSLA StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young has the outlook for the holiday weekend, and we'll bring you the latest on the outlook for lake and river levels that are keeping some popular waterways for boaters closed for now.

