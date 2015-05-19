Local students with autism make Mardi Gras guitar for Taylor Swift

Children with autism at Huntington Middle/High School want entertainer Taylor Swift to have a handmade guitar, made especially for her. The students made the guitar adorned with Mardi Gras beads and Louisiana flavor.

Special Education teacher, Rhonda Young said the students spent a week on instructional activities.

"This project has been a combined effort in which our students, our school based Speech/Language Pathologist, and myself have incorporated skills which focus on the improvement of our students' communication, academic, and fine motor skills," said Young.

She said the students are proud of their guitar.

Young said it is her hope that someone will present the guitar to Taylor and her staff at the concert set for Wednesday at 7:30 pm at CenturyLink Center in Bossier

KSLA News 12 has reached out to the marketing staff at CenturyLink. They tell us they have passed on the request.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.