Bossier City Council approves of funding for pilot study on police body cams

The Bossier City Council voted Tuesday afternoon to fund a body camera study for the police department.The ordinance allocates $100,000 from the sales tax capital improvement fund to conduct the pilot study with the body worn cameras by the Bossier City Police Department.However, Bossier City Spokesman Mark Natale says they may not necessarily need to spend the full $100,000 because there is a possibility body camera manufacturers will loan their product for the purpose of the study.Currently, Natale says street patrol officers are testing out 11 body worn cameras from Taser.Over the next few weeks, the police department will also be testing out the following body cam brands: Vievu, Watch Guard, L3, and Wolfcom.Natale says the testing could last anywhere from several weeks to up to six months.District 2 Councilman Jeff Darby is the author of the pilot study ordinance and says it's a technology he believes the police department should have,"I think I would like to see the implementation of the police department, taken in the information that they gather, deciding that we move forward in purchasing body cams for the force," he said.Darby says there are many pros and cons to the technology and he thinks it is best to research the different brands to be able to create a suitable policy, should the cameras be purchased for the whole force,"It can be used as a tool for training, it can also indirectly impact the person's behavior, both the person who wears the camera and the person who may be on camera," he said.According to the ordinance, those wearing the cameras will complete a full analysis and report to be produced within 30 days following the end of the six month pilot study.The study and analysis will help city leaders come up with a proposed policy for body cameras.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.