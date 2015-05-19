What happened to Clinton Nelson? 8 years later, family still searching

Cable news channels are still taking notice of the case, five years after this young Bossier Parish man went missing: Clinton Nelson.

Dozens of people combed through thick woods in the hopes of finding a clue as to why an Ark-La-Tex man vanished more than two years ago.

Dozens of people combed through thick woods in the hopes of finding a clue as to why an Ark-La-Tex man vanished more than two years ago.

A six-year-old Ark-La-Tex missing person case is set to be spotlighted nationally Monday night. Clinton Nelson of Haughton, Louisiana was reportedly last seen in 2006. In 2010, Bossier Parish authorities

A mother will not stop searching for answers in her son's disappearance more than 8 years ago.

Nearly nine years after her son went missing, a mother returns to Louisiana, still searching for answers.

"My goal has never been to see anyone get arrested or go to jail or any of that stuff, my goal is to bring my son home and to be able to give him a proper burial," said Carolyn Johnson, Nelson's mother.

It has been nearly 9 years now and Carolyn Johnson still does not know what happened to her son Clinton Nelson, who mysteriously went missing in 2006.

"It's been a long search and it's time to bring him home. It's time to find out what happened, where he's at. He's got a son, he's got a family that misses him desperately," said Johnson.

21-year-old Clinton Nelson had only been in Louisiana for 3 months when he disappeared in September 2006. His mother says he had moved from South Dakota to Princeton, LA to stay with his father while working on an oil rig in Texas.

He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. September 1, 2006 leaving a friend's residence on foot around Ward Lane and Highway 80.

"He was at a party over Labor Day weekend, he was on a break from work. There's been some varying stories. All we know is he was at this party and he supposedly left. Some say that he took off running, some say he got into a car and left with someone else. There's just been several different things come up," said Johnson.

His family has worked to keep his story alive in hopes of finally getting some answers, making appeals to the public over the years in various ways.

His case has even received national attention, but no arrests have been made.

Johnson has returned to the ArkLaTex once again for another push, meeting with Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office detectives Monday and planning another appeal to the public for information.

It has been about five years since Johnson last visited Louisiana, she came to talk with detectives and pass out more fliers.

"This has been one of those cases, even since the beginning that's been a true mystery for what happened," said Bill Davis, with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

The past nine years have not been easy for Nelson's family. He never got to meet his son, born a month and a half after he went missing.

Now 8-years-old, the boy has only been able to read about his dad.

"He's seen that somebody said he was eaten by alligators. How do you explain that to a child," said Johnson.

And Johnson will not stop looking for answers.

"I don't want people to forget about my son. He deserves better than that," said Johnson.

Johnson has also set up a Facebook page about her son's disappearance.

"Like the Bossier Doe case, this is another cold case that the Bossier Sheriff's Office could sure use the public's help in solving," said Lt. Bill Davis in a release Monday afternoon. "What happed to Clinton Nelson?"

There is a reward of up to $20,000 being offered.

Anyone with information about Nelson's whereabouts or disappearance is urged to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

