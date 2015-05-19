Start Your Day: Red River flood watch, Memorial Day weekend planning, more TSwift tickets available

The Stoner Boat Launch on the Red River in Shreveport is under water.

This weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the summer season, and if you're hoping to spend the 3-day holiday weekend on the water, you won't want to miss our update on how or local lakes and rivers will be affected by the record rainfall over the past few days.

KSLA News 12'S Jacob Bradford is live near the Stoner Boat launch in Shreveport along the Red River with what you need to know, and of course KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist Ron Young is in the weather center with your forecast all the way through the holiday weekend!

We also have an update on the condition of the younger brother of a boy swept away by flood waters Monday in Ruston. The surviving 7-year-old was found clinging to a tree an hour after the car he was in was swept down a creek.

Plus, harrowing moments for a 7-year-old girl when her backpack got caught in the door of her school bus and she was dragged. There is good news to report about her condition today, though. Tune in at 5:45 a.m. to see how it happened and how she's doing now.

We're also revisiting the case of Clinton Nelson, missing since September 2006 while he was staying with his father in Princeton. His family is once again pushing for new leads in his disappearance.

Looking ahead to what's happening today, Bossier City council is expected to decide today whether to allocate $100,000 to a body camera pilot study by the Bossier City Police Department. The testing would help city leaders come up with a proposed policy for the body cameras.

If you still have a blank space on your calendar this Wednesday, you're in luck.

Th CenturyLink Center in Bossier City has announced newly released seats to "Shake It Off" with Taylor Swift. They're available starting today. No word on how many tickets are left or how much these seats cost, but they're sure to go swiftly.

