Texarkana officer participate in Torch Run

Students with Texarkana, Arkansas Schools Special Olympics program were out Monday morning cheering for Texarkana police as officers began the annual police Torch Run.

"We think it is a fantastic job for these guys to be running for our special olympics. Our kids enjoyed to be able to participate," said Texarkana Arkansas School District teacher Candice Carver.

The run is a way law enforcement across the State of Arkansas show their support for the Special Olympics summer games. Officers from various agencies will run the "Flame of Hope" across the state until it reaches the arena at Harding University in Searcy.

The opening ceremony is slated for May 21.

