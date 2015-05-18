Flood causes damage to Grambling State University

On the inside of the building, stairwells and classrooms were in several inches of water. (Source: Tremell Turner)

Grambling State University is drying out after a flash flood hit their campus Monday."I knew when I got to the door it was going to be pretty bad, when I opened the door, water was actually running out," said GSU TV Director Alan Blakeney, whose office is located in Woodson Hall, where the only flood damage on campus happened.On the inside of the building, stairwells and classrooms were in several inches of water. In the television lab, computers, cameras and lights were soaked.

"I don't know if we are at a total loss, but we are real close to it," said Blakeney.



"This building unfortunately is probably the lowest level building we have on campus," said Leon Sanders, a GSU administrator.



He says the university immediately got to work drying out the building.

"Other than the equipment in the TV room, we feel like we've had minimal damage," said Sanders.

However, he explained how the university has made tremendous improvements in their storm drainage system,

"If this were to happen six years ago, we would have had this building offline for more than a week," he said.

When graduate Jewel Bowden heard what happened to the TV lab where he used to work, he called his former teacher right away.

"I said you need me to come help and I came up here," Bowden explained he helped move the equipment out of the water.



Student Taylor Mitchell-Smith saw the damage for the first time in the afternoon.

"We are going to have to start all over," she said. "It's kind of hard to see it empty and messed over," Mitchell-Smith said and described seeing the water soaked lab as heartbreaking.



"I just hate that it happened, because I don't know what we are going to do next," she said.



Despite the bad situation, with the spring semester over, Blakeney says the timing could have been worse.

"It would have been really really bad, if it had been prior to finals," he said.



GSU's administration says the building will be ready for business again Tuesday.



The office of risk management will be doing an assessment in the coming days to calculate how much damage was done to the building.



Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.





