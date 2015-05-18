Surveillance video released of possible suspect in recent murder - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Surveillance video released of possible suspect in recent murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police detectives have released video footage of a potential suspect and a vehicle, both of which are believed to be linked to the shooting death of Jed Howard.

Police say the surveillance video captured appears to show a man getting out of a light colored SUV near a wooded area near the 3800 block of Camrose Lane in West Shreveport back on May 11. Just inside the wooded area, authorities reported recovered the burnt out remnants of a vehicle belonging to the victim.

Howard was shot and killed on May 11 at his home in the 8200 block of Wildbriar Drive. Howard's vehicle, a black Saturn, was stolen during the incident.

Investigators hope the release of the video will help identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly