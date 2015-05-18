Surveillance video released of possible suspect in recent murder

Shreveport police have released the identity of the person found dead in a fire in an apartment.

Shreveport police have released the identity of the person found dead in a fire in an apartment.

The flams broke out just after 6 a.m. at the Kingwood Forest Apartments on Wild Briar Drive.

The flams broke out just after 6 a.m. at the Kingwood Forest Apartments on Wild Briar Drive.

Detectives are still searching for answers after the body of Jed Howard was discovered shot to death Monday morning at the Kingwood Forest Apartments.

Detectives are still searching for answers after the body of Jed Howard was discovered shot to death Monday morning at the Kingwood Forest Apartments.

Shreveport police detectives have released video footage of a potential suspect and a vehicle, both of which are believed to be linked to the shooting death of Jed Howard.

Police say the surveillance video captured appears to show a man getting out of a light colored SUV near a wooded area near the 3800 block of Camrose Lane in West Shreveport back on May 11. Just inside the wooded area, authorities reported recovered the burnt out remnants of a vehicle belonging to the victim.

Howard was shot and killed on May 11 at his home in the 8200 block of Wildbriar Drive. Howard's vehicle, a black Saturn, was stolen during the incident.

Investigators hope the release of the video will help identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.