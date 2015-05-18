Start Your Day: Flood warnings, Red River watch, I-220 back open in Caddo

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

The clapping from the clouds might have kept you up overnight and now the rain is pouring in much of the ArkLaTex, triggering flash flood warnings for Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and Webster Parishes and Panola County.

Here's what you need to know this morning as you get ready to head out the door:

Streets could see sudden flooding, making driving hazardous.

The Red River is already close to flood stage, which is 30 feet. Current level: 28.53

Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young is tracking storms for you all morning long, area, while Jacob Bradford is keeping an eye on the streets.

Commuters who rely on I-220 in Caddo Parish will be relieved to know that the interstate is back open as of 4 this morning, after it was shut down Friday night for work related to the I-49 North extension and I-220 Interchange.

We're also checking in on cleanup in Nashville, Arkansas and Van, Texas, where deadly tornados hit one week ago Sunday. The rain is slowing cleanup efforts, but it won't stop volunteers moving forward with recovery.

On the KSLA News 12 CrimeTracker this morning, Shreveport police are investigating a shooting overnight in Glen Oaks that left at least 1 person injured. We'll bring you the latest.

We also have the latest on the deadly biker gang shootout in Waco, TX, the fall of a key Iraqi city to ISIS and a deadly military aircraft crash during a training exercise that killed a U.S. Marine.

Plus, watch for new details this morning on the memorial for blues legend B.B. King, and a closer look at how sound waves can make you look years younger.

