I-220 in Caddo Parish to reopen Monday

Interstate 220 in Caddo Parish is slated to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday.

All lanes of I-220 both Westbound and Eastbound were closed in Caddo Parish on Friday, May 15 so crews with the Department of Transportation and Development could install temporary concrete barrier walls in the westbound lane. New transmission lines across I-220 were also installed.

Officials say the work was necessary to continue with new construction of the I-49 North/I-220 Interchange.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.