Texarkana police to start impounding uninsured vehicles

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, one out of about every seven vehicles driven in Texarkana does not have insurance.

In response, the City Council adopted an ordinance last year that requires law enforcement officers to impound any vehicle stopped that doesn't have insurance.

Starting on June 15, Texarkana police say they'll start enforcing the ordinance and will impound any uninsured vehicles that are involved in a crash, stopped for a hazardous moving violation or stopped for non-hazardous violation where the driver does not have a driver's license or the vehicle is not registered.

Until June 15, officers will be handing out informational flyers to drivers who are stopped and found to be without insurance.

The department is urging motorists to have insurance on their vehicles before driving and certainly before June 15.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.