There's still time to support the March of Dimes!

Imagine having a baby at 24 weeks and being told your new born will need emergency heart surgery.

Lee and Kerri Ann Travis were met with this reality when they gave birth to a 1 pound 9 oz. baby girl, Kenlee Jo. The family shared their story with KSLA News 12 Domonique Benn in hopes of raising money for the North Louisiana Division of the March of Dimes.

After spending two months in the Willis Knighton Health System Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with many ups and downs, Kenlee Jo is now a happy and thriving sweet little girl.

Domonique is on the March of Dimes Board of Directors. She has spent four years interviewing parents with preemie babies and the doctors and nurses who take care of them.

Ironically, on April 3, 2014, Domonique gave birth to a baby girl at 32 weeks. Baby Sydney was born 8 weeks early and spent a month in the Willis Knighton South Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Sydney just celebrated her first birthday. She is a healthy baby girl thanks to doctors, nurses, and March of Dimes research.

