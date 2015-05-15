Start Your Day: I220 closures, BB King dead at 89, pop-up storms coming our way

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

New this morning, The Thrill is Gone: Blues legend B.B. King has died in Las Vegas at age 89. Word of the legendary musician's passing came in the middle of the night, prompting a flood of appreciation for the man who influenced a generation of musicians with his heartfelt vocals.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning to see how the music icon is being remembered, and head to the KSLA News 12 Facebook Page to share your appreciation of the man who might not have invented the blues, but came to embody the genre.

There is sad news out of Nepal, where the wreckage of a missing U.S. helicopter missing since Tuesday has been found. The copter was carrying 6 U.S. Marines and 2 Nepalese, delivering relief to thousands following deadly quakes and aftershocks in the region. 3 bodies have been recovered.

Back here in the ArkLaTex, we have a traffic alert for I220 commuters in Caddo Parish this morning: both Westbound and Eastbound in Caddo Parish will be closed to all traffic from LA 1/U.S. 71 (North Market Street) to I-20 (at the LA 3132 Interchange) through Monday.

Later today, a long-awaited bill that changes the way we dial 911 across the country will be signed into law. It was prompted by an East Texas murder victim's little girl not being able to dial 911 from their hotel room.

Marshall has a new mayor this morning. Newly elected city commissioner Eric Neal was elected chairman of the city commission last night, which places him in the office of mayor in the wake of former Mayor Ed Smith's resignation earlier this week.

It should be a fairly quiet start to your Friday, weather-wise. We're tracking pop-up storms by afternoon and more rain for the weekend, but you'll want to tune in this morning for the latest on your forecast!

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.