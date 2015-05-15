Family of murder victim searching for answers, killer at large

Shreveport police have released the identity of the person found dead in a fire in an apartment.

The flams broke out just after 6 a.m. at the Kingwood Forest Apartments on Wild Briar Drive.

Detectives are still searching for answers after the body of Jed Howard was discovered shot to death Monday morning at the Kingwood Forest Apartments.

Howard's family says he was a Navy veteran and friend to all who knew him.

Thursday, the grieving family came together in search of closure.

The charred apartment forces one neighbor to recall a moment that she says she'll never forget.

"At first I was like his car is not here, maybe he left a candle lit or something. Then I saw them bringing the body out and I was like he was in there, I just broke down,” said neighbor Shonta Ellis.

Police say Howard had been fatally shot giving investigators a reason to believe the flames may have been a cover up for murder.

"We don't have any answers, we don't know who did this, it's just confusing," said the victim's cousin Latanya Edwards.

During a vigil held on Thursday family and friends stood trying to figure out who could have wanted to harm Howard.

"I couldn't imagine anyone wanting to hurt him period," said friend Shimika Caldwell

Howard worked at the Horseshoe Casino for 17 years and also served in the Navy. According to his supervisor, he was the ideal employee.

Customers have been so devastated that the Horseshoe Casino has had to call in grief counselors to help them get through this tough time.

"When you have to explain to your customer that such and such happened and we don't know yet, they actually break down and cry. Several of them sent flowers to the funeral home," said Caldwell.

The tragedy has brought a group together that has one thing in common, a love for Howard and they all say closure is needed to press on.

A wake will be held Friday evening, May 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Good Samaritan funeral home.

Howard's funeral will be held Saturday afternoon, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist church in Frierson, Louisiana.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.