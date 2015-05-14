Former basketball star needing kidney transplant back to square one

The hospital accused of denying a man a kidney transplant without giving him an explanation has issued a statement.

There's new information about the plight of Mark Politte, a former standout basketball player at LSU-Shreveport. His diagnosis of stage 5 kidney failure ended his playing career and has led to the fight of his life, to have a transplant surgery.

Mark Politte has gone from starter on the LSU-Shreveport men's basketball team to stage five kidney failure in a year's time.

The former LSU-Shreveport basketball player who's battling stage 5 kidney failure is back to square one.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Mark Politte Thursday after he traveled to Oschner's Medical Center in New Orleans.

Politte has been trying to get a kidney transplant at the Willis Knighton Transplant Center in Shreveport and says his brother is the willing donor.

But, he said he kept getting the run-around. In a letter sent to Politte, Willis Knighton stated "lack of adequate support system" as their reason for refusing to do the surgery.

Now, we've learned test results at Oschner's showed that Politte's brother is not a good candidate.

Politte, 26, is currently on Hemodialysis.

"I just feel like some people shouldn't be going through stuff like this at this age," said Politte.

Politte needs a kidney transplant to enhance his quality of life.

Time is of the essence and with his playing career already cut short, his ability to obtain a degree from LSUS is also now on hold.

Now, Politte says he's in the process of looking for another donor.

