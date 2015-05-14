Parents, potential victims come forward following arrest of substitute teacher

Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies say several parents and potential victims have come forward following the arrest of a substitute teacher.

Wednesday, deputies arrested 26-year-old Reid Kerr on multiple charges including child pornography and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Investigators say Kerr had more than 30 explicit photos and videos of young girls.

Authorities believe Kerr contacted girls through social media, such as SnapChat, Kik and Facebook Messenger. Some of the girls reportedly had their phone number public in their profile and Kerr is believed to have used that to contact them.

Deputies say Kerr also sent the girls nude photos and videos and would reportedly asked them for nude images and videos of themselves. Kerr is also accused of meeting and having sexual relations with some young girls from Bossier and surrounding areas.

If you believe your child has been in communication with Kerr either through social media or contact while he worked as a substitute teacher or umpire or if your child sent him any photos or videos, please call Lt. Shannon Mack at 318-965-3418 or 318-965-2203.