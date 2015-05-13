Substitute teacher arrested on child porn charges, more victims possible

A Bossier Parish substitute teacher was arrested, accused of having sexual relations with juveniles.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's detectives say 26-year-old Reid Christopher Kerr was initially charged on May 7 with felony indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile involving a Bossier 15-year-old girl.

Wednesday, investigators added more serious charges on Kerr, who they say subbed in several schools in Bossier Parish this school year and had been an umpire for school athletics.

"He put himself in positions, with young girls for the purposes of sexual relations and or child pornography," said Lt. Bill Davis.

Kerr is now charged with 3 counts of production of child pornography, 5 counts of possession of child pornography and 3 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Detectives say they've identified at least four female victims aged 13-16 that Kerr either exchanged nude photos and videos or had sexual relations with.

"These girls who sent this videos or sent these photos, to him, that he now has or we now have in our possession we don't know who they are," said Davis.

Deputies say the victims are from Bossier and surrounding areas from the time period of mid-2012 to present.

Detectives say they also have explicit photos and videos of more than 30 other unidentified young females and anticipate additional charges against Kerr. Some of those girls could be as young as 11-years-old.

Authorities also believe Kerr contacted girls through social media, such as SnapChat, Kik and Facebook Messenger. Some of the girls reportedly had their phone number public in their profile and Kerr is believed to have used that to contact them.

Deputies say Kerr also sent the girls nude photos and videos and would reportedly asked them for nude images and videos of themselves. Kerr is also accused of meeting and having sexual relations with some young girls from Bossier and surrounding areas.

"The outreach could be well beyond Bossier Parish, it could be Caddo or else where. His interaction was not just him being a substitute teacher," said Davis. "We need parents to encourage those victims to contact us, so we can appropriately charge him with additional charges."

If you believe your child has been in communication with Kerr either through social media or contact while he worked as a substitute teacher or umpire or if your child sent him any photos or videos, please call Lt. Shannon Mack at 318-965-3418 or 318-965-2203.

