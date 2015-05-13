Start Your Day: Desoto Parish murder suspect captured in ETX & Wet Wednesday on tap

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in DeSoto Parish has been taken into custody in East Texas. Tyler police say 24-year-old Jacorryn Lavell Wilson was arrested by U.S. Marshals late Tuesday after he was found hiding in the attic of a townhouse complex.

Also new this morning, the investigation has begun into the Amtrak train crash in Philadelphia that killed 5 people, critically injured 6 and sent 140 people to the hospital to be checked out and treated.

Earlier this morning, Philadelphia's mayor said the scene was horrific and not all the people on the train had been accounted for. "It is an absolute disastrous mess," he said. "I've never seen anything like this in my life."

Clean-up continues in Nashville, Arkansas where a deadly twister hit over the weekend. The Red Cross will continue helping many of the tornado victims, and this morning we're learning more about the other victims of the storm.

We also have new details this morning in the death of a Tulsa man shot by a reserve deputy who says he meant to stun Eric Harris with his taser as he fled from officers - but mistakenly used his gun instead.

