City council postpones Little Free Libraries ordinance vote

The chains are coming off of a Little Free Library in Shreveport after the City Council voted on Tuesday to pass a moratorium allowing Little Free Libraries in the city.

Upset and disappointed, that's how residents are reacting to the Shreveport and Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission's decision to shut down this little free library in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

Stacks of books have popped up on front steps and sidewalks around Shreveport's Highland neighborhood in a show of solidarity with the operators of a local Little Free Library shut down by a zoning violation.

The Shreveport City Council has postponed a vote on the ordinance that would allow Little Free Libraries in Shreveport.

Earlier this year, the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) declared the book swap boxes a zoning violation and sent a Highland couple a cease and desist letter of their tiny

library on their property. The MPC claimed the program was a commercial business in a residential area.

Since the city "threw the book" at the Little Free Library in the 500 block of Wilkinson, numerous people set up books along their sidewalks to show support for Little Free Libraries.

After an outcry from residents in the City of Shreveport, it wasn't long before the city council passed a moratorium allowing Little Free Libraries in the city until the MPC could re-write city ordinances allowing the tiny libraries.

There are 15,000 Little Free Libraries around the world that are meant to encourage literacy by offering free books in communities.

The city council is expected to decide on the ordinance during their next meeting.

