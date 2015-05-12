Caddo Parish Commissioner Michael Williams pleads not guilty

Caddo Parish Commissioner Michael Williams pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday afternoon.Williams was indicted earlier this year for allegedly defrauding the Caddo Parish Commission and stealing from a nonprofit meant to help at-risk youth.The 54-year-old was indicted on 12 counts of wire fraud after authorities say he took more than $2,000 from SWAG Nation's bank account between October 1, 2012 and July 1, 2014.Williams allegedly urged the parish commission to appropriate public funds for the nonprofit.Once those funds were allocated from the parish's budget to SWAG Nation, authorities say Williams caused a bank debit card to be issued for the nonprofit."Commissioner Williams entered a not guilty plea, and denies any wrong doing took place, or that SWAG Nation ever received any money from the parish before they actually performed the services which they were contracted to do," said Elton Richey, Williams' attorney.Richey says they'll find out the federal trial date on July 9.Williams faces up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine for each count.The FBI and Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph G. Jarzabek and Brandon B. Brown are prosecuting the case.