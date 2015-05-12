SPD: Shooting, standoff ends with 2 dead, 1 injured

One person has died and one person was injured after a shooting in Cedar Grove.

Shreveport police say a shooting and subsequent standoff in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood ended with two people dead and one person injured.

"Too much killing, our kids can't walk down the street unless it's something, at nighttime, you're scared to walk down the street, you're scared you might get shot," said Shantah Harrison, a resident of Cedar Grove.

It started after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Pine Tree Drive and Union Avenue near West 75th Street and ended just after 11 a.m.Police received a call that a man had been shot, and arrived to find a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police then heard another shot inside a home on Pine Tree Drive near the corner of West 75th Street and Union Avenue. Officers found 35-year-old Cynthia McCray who had been shot in the doorway of the home. Family friends tell KSLA News 12 the teen is McCray's son.

"Five, and they were loud. Bop bop bop. Five," said one of the residents in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Officers were able to pull the woman to safety, but she later died. The teen who was shot in the leg was taken to University Health with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the victims were shot with a high-powered rifle.

We told Harrison about the rifle. "Oh yes, I am very surprised. I was thinking pistol. Oh my God!" Exclaimed Harrison.

SPD says the alleged shooter, 36-year-old Cartez Alexander, barricaded himself inside the home on Pine Tree Drive. After sending in robotic equipment, police entered the home hours later and found Alexander dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers also found a rifle that they believe was used in the shooting.



This all happened near Woodlawn High School. Caddo Schools officials say the school was not on lockdown, but had a "shelter in place." This means students were not allowed to have outside activities and all outside doors were locked. Classes were on their normal schedule.



Police have not said what led to the shooting.



