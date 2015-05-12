Shreveport police investigate overnight shooting

Good morning! Here's what you need to know as you head out the door today:Shreveport police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a man. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of Hardy Street.

Also disasters have now been declared across Nashville, Arkansas and Van, Texas after tornadoes hit the areas. The cleanup is continuing, and Nashville schools are starting at 10 a.m. today now that electricity has been restored.



And in national news, here are 10 Things to Know for Today.



We started the day with cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will hang on today with light winds and highs in the low to mid 70s. Patchy light rain is a possibility. Click here for more on weather.



Missed KSLA News 12 This Morning? You can watch our latest newscast streaming in HD here.