Man found shot inside burning Shreveport apartment identified

The flams broke out just after 6 a.m. at the Kingwood Forest Apartments on Wild Briar Drive.

Shreveport police have released the identity of the person found dead in a fire in an apartment.

Police say 46-year-old Jed Howard was found inside the southwest Shreveport apartment building damaged by fire early Monday morning and foul play is suspected.

"This doesn't appear by any stretch to be a natural death, or an accidental fire it does appear based on evidence we've been able to gather, so far, that this fire was intentionally set," said Marcus Hines with the Shreveport Police Department.

More than a dozen units responded to the scene around 6 a.m. at the Kingwood Forest Apartments in the 8200 block of Wild Briar Drive.

Authorities say they're now looking for a black, 2004, 4-door Saturn Ion that was registered to Howard. Police say the vehicle may have been taken at some point during the crime.

Three or four other apartment units have also been damaged by the blaze.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

Editors note: Shreveport police originally identified the man as Jed Williams but later corrected their information saying victim's last name is Howard.

