Tune in for live reports on deadly SW AR storms on KSLA News 12 This morning, latest forecast

The Howard County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 2 deaths as a result of Sunday night's storms in Nashville, Arkansas. At least 2 other people are said to be critically injured.

Local authorities say there were "multiple tornado sightings" around the time the storms passed through just after 11 p.m.

There are reports of damage and power outages in the city.

Further to the west, emergency management officials and the American Red Cross are on the scene in Van, Texas, where at least one possible tornado is believed to have done extensive damage. More than 2 dozen people have been injured and shelters have been set up.

We'll also have updates on flooding in Harrison County, where there has been as much as 3 feet of water covering part of Hwy 499 in Hallsville at at least one bridge is reportedly out.

No touchdown in DeQueen, Arkansas Sunday, but a threatening funnel cloud was caught on camera hovering over the city. No wind damage done, but Sevier County's emergency dispatch system took a hit. We'll have the details on how they're managing emergency calls.

