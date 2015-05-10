NOW LIVE: KSLA StormTracker 12 Live Severe Weather Blog

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Live Severe weather blog is now live, with streaming coverage from the studio as our team tracks storms in the ArkLaTex to keep you informed up to the minute on the latest alerts and severe weather developments.

Click here to listen in and join the conversation on the blog.

You can also track the storms on the KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app. Download the app by clicking here on your mobile device.

Sign up for Severe Weather Alerts from KSLA by texting SEVERE to 81212. From there, you can request alerts for your parish our county.

