Sports anchor/reporter Rashad Johnson joined the KSLA News 12 team in 2011 after an internship at the station.



Rashad began as a part-time studio camera operator and photographer.



A Shreveport native, he graduated from Evangel Christian Academy, earned an associate degree from Bossier Parish Community College and a bachelor's degree in mass communications from LSU-Shreveport.



He is an Eagle Scout and loves fishing and camping.



In college, Rashad coached several little league football and basketball teams.



He also uses his gifts and talents to mentor young men.



Rashad is very passionate about being a positive role model for the young men and women in the community. He plans to one day start a non-profit organization to dedicated to this called "itsalllove."

Email Rashad at rashadjohnson@ksla.com with your tips and story ideas!