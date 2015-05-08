Second Chances: Survivor contestant from Shreveport wants your vote

The now retired firefighter from the ArkLaTex who competed in last season's CBS hit show Survivor with his son Wes has could get second chance at the big prize.

Keith Nale says he has been contacted by the producers of Survivor and they say if enough people vote for him, he'll be invited back.

The 54-year-old was a fan favorite on the Survivor: San Juan Del Sur, but finished in fourth place, just missing the final 3.

The question is: does he want to go back?

“Boy howdy, that's a tough question, but I'm going to go back. I came in real close last time I think I can do it a little better, A million dollars, that's a lot of money,” said Nale.

So Nale is asking for your vote. Click here to cast your vote on the show's website.

