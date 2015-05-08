1 injured in Shreveport shooting; Live reports on KSLA News 12 T - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

1 injured in Shreveport shooting; Live reports on KSLA News 12 This Morning

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that injured a man. The 31-year-old victim was reportedly shot four times and is expected to recover. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford will be live from SPD headquarters with the very latest.

Also Bossier authorities have recovered the body of a man from the Red River and are working to determine if it's the man who jumped from the Texas Street bridge on Sunday.

And in weather, another batch of pop-up storms is expected by this afternoon.  More overnight storms are possible in the north ArkLaTex tonight. We'll keep you informed about weather on our newscasts, on the StormTracker page on KSLA.com, on social media (Facebook and Twitter) and on the Stormtracker 12 weather app.

