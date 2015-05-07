Eight seniors honored at annual Athlete of the Week banquet

A field of over 20 seniors was narrowed down to 8 in advance of the Landers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Athlete of the Week annual awards banquet Thursday. Local radio host Tim Fletcher was the guest speaker for the event.

Landers Dodge Managing Partner, Denny Rogers, presented 3 of those seniors with scholarships. Each week Landers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram ,in conjunction with KSLA, recognizes a student athlete who excels in the classroom, in his or her sport and in the community.

Byrd's Chad Lott and Haughton's Javonte Woodard both earned $5,000 scholarships Thursday, while Caddo Magnet swimmer Marin Tichenor earned the top $10,000 scholarship award.

Other seniors who where honored included:

Northwood's Kwaume McGee

North Caddo's Ka'davion Evans

Huntington's Demetrick Alexander

Huntington's Caitlin Jenkins

Byrd's Krishun Cash