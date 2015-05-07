Friendship House kids have fun at Operation Hope Field day

The kids at the Friendship Houses are the kids that benefit from the House for Hope drawing. They are all members of the Friendship House in Shreveport-Bossier. They are the kids who use the Friendship Houses as a place to go for after school education programs, tutoring and other activities.

Operation Hope Field Day is a chance for all of the Friendship House clubs to get together.

The friendship houses do not come together often and the operation hope field day is a chance for them to interact with each other and build friendships and relationships.

The Community Renewal Friendship Houses are havens of hope in low-income, high-crime neighborhoods. Operation Hope is a program from Community Renewal that helps get friendship house kids ready for college.

"We work with the kids to get them to start thinking that way, and we take them to colleges and all kinds of things to put those thoughts in their minds," said Sandra Simpson, the Highland Community Coordinator.

