Happening today: Lt. Gov. Dardenne to visit Shreveport-Bossier

Good morning! Here's what you need to know as you head out the door today:Louisiana Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne will be visiting Shreveport-Bossier today for the 2015 P.R.I.D.E. Awards honoring local tourism and hospitality workers. This is in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week. Visit www.shreveport-bossier.org for more.

Also traffic on I-20 in Bienville Parish near Gibsland, La. is still being diverted due to an overturned 18-wheeler. Motorists in that area are urged to proceed with caution.



And in national news, here are 10 things to know for Thursday.



Pop-up showers and storms will continue into the weekend. Showers and storms become more widespread late into the weekend and into early next week.



