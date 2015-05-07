Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-20 traffic in Bienville Parish; Live reports on KSLA News 12 This Morning

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Both lanes of I-20 West in Bienville Parish are blocked after an 18-wheeler overturned this morning. State police say they are diverting traffic and are not sure when the lanes will open back up. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is on the scene.

Also McCurtain County, Okla. deputies are investigating a deadly shooting. Authorities were called just before 5 p.m. yesterday after a man was found lying in the road. Deputies say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

And in weather, hit-and-miss showers and storms return today afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances may persist tonight with additional showers and storms on Friday.