Neighbors shaken up after pastor stabbed in head, chest near home

When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Toussaint Battley Jr. lying near the front door of his home suffering from what appeared to be numerous puncture wounds to his upper torso and head. (Source: Facebook)

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Dumbarton Drive on reports of a stabbing.

A Shreveport neighborhood is shaken up after police say one of their neighbors was severely stabbed near his own driveway.According to police, the person who did it has yet to be found. Shreveport police got the call early Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. to a home on Dumbarton Drive in Shreveport's Springlake neighborhood."I want him to recover fully. I want him to come home," said Dinah Cash, the next door neighbor of the former educator and church pastor Toussaint Battley Jr., the man police say was attacked.Battley was found by police near his front door with stab wounds to his head and chest.

"You don't expect things like this to happen and when they do it has a powerful effect on you," she said.



Cash was awake at the time police say it all happened, but didn't notice anything out of the ordinary until police got there.

"Naturally I peeked outside and opened up the front door," said Cash.

She described what she saw next as "horrifying."



"Toussaint was being carried on a gurney to an ambulance," she said.

Investigators believe Battley may have picked someone up and gave that person a ride just before the stabbing.

"For someone as generous and caring as he is to be hurt in a violent manner is unconscionable to me," Cash explained.



Battley was a church leader at the Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Keithville.

KSLA News 12 reached out to the church, but several members said the church had no comment.



While church members are not talking, several neighbors are. They say Battley always appeared to have a calm and friendly demeanor.

"Everyone that knows this man, likes him and loves him," said Cash.



The motive remains a mystery to police as to why someone would attack the seemingly well-liked pastor and former educator.



Battley remains in the ICU in serious condition. Police have not yet identified the person who stabbed Battley.



Anyone with information regarding the crime should call Caddo Crime Stoppers: 318-673-7373.



