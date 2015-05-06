TTPD holds Texas Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

Texarkana, Texas area law enforcement officers marched Wednesday as part of the Texas Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

This is the 7th year the Texarkana, Texas Police Department has sponsored the event to honor Texas officers who have died while on duty of the past year.

Police Chief Dan Shiner said in 2014, there were 127 officers killed in the line of duty nation wide. He said Texas ranked 2nd nationally only behind California.

Among those honored was Titus County Constable Cleve Johnson who was killed last August in a car wreck.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.