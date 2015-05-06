LA rep defers bill preventing children from handling Uzi submachine guns

Louisiana Rep. Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport, has pulled her bill that would make it illegal to supply a child 12 and under with an Uzi submachine gun.

The bill was voluntarily deferred by Norton, who represents Caddo Parish, on Wednesday. She said she will possibly make some changes and file it again next year.

HB 86 states that, "Unlawfully supplying a child with an Uzi submachine gun is the intentional giving, selling, donating, providing, lending, delivering, or otherwise transferring an Uzi submachine gun to any child twelve years of age or younger."

The bill also prohibits giving a child an Uzi for target shooting or a firing range.

Norton said in previous interviews that she created the bill after hearing about the 9-year-old girl who accidentally shot and killed her shooting range instructor with an Uzi in Arizona.

If Norton's bill had become a law, a person found guilty of supplying a child 12 and under with an Uzi would face up to two years in jail and a fine of no less than $1,000 and up to $5,000.

