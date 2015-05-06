Happening today: Interstate 69 project public forum

Good morning! Here's what you need to know as you head out the door today:A series of public forums concerning the status of the Interstate 69 project will be held this month. Bossier City's mayor and the development corporation's executive director will be on hand to provide the public with an overview of the I-69 project. The first forum will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Bossier Civic Center.

Also a few showers returned across the ArkLaTex, and we can expect to see more the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay warm through the weekend with highs in the 80s.



