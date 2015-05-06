Shreveport police investigate overnight shooting; Live reports on KSLA News 12 This Morning

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Shreveport police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Willer Street. SPD is looking for the man responsible.

Also the Shreveport Fire Department worked an early-morning fire in the 2500 block of Travis near Downtown. SFD says the house was abandoned, and there were no injuries. We'll have more on this fire on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

And in weather, pop-up storms will be more numerous today, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the low 80s again. We'll keep you informed about weather on our newscasts, on the StormTracker page on KSLA.com, on social media (Facebook and Twitter) and on the Stormtracker 12 weather app.