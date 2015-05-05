Shreveport man recovers after stabbing, suspect on the loose

Shreveport police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Dumbarton Drive on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Toussaint Battley Jr. lying near the front door of his home suffering from what appeared to be numerous puncture wounds to his upper torso and head. Battley was taken to University Health hospital by ambulance for his injuries which police say were initially considered life-threatening.

Preliminary information suggests that Battley was attacked near his home's driveway by an unknown person who was armed with a knife. Investigators believe the person responsible may have been picked up from another location and given a ride by Battley before the stabbing. After the incident, the suspect ran off.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

