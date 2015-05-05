BPSO seeks Haughton coach wanted on felony theft charges

Questions are looming after dozens of childrens' baseball diamond dreams are all but dashed and parents blame the volunteer coach.

Bossier Parish deputies are asking for the public's help to find a former Haughton Dixie baseball coach who is now charged with stealing from his team.

The investigation was first brought to light back in March.

Now, the sheriff's department has charged Robert Martin III with felony theft for reportedly stealing $2,897 from children and parents in a ruse in which he reportedly claimed he wanted to coach with the Haughton Dixie Baseball League.

"He was not there for the purpose of being a coach, he was there to swindle these children and these parents," said Lt. Bill Davis.

Sheriff's deputies say Martin took money from parents and sponsors and cashed the checks.

"They called him in to get the money back and to get some of the equipment back, also money for uniforms, and he just never showed up," said Davis.

Investigators say surveillance video captured Martin cashing the checks.

Haughton Dixie representatives say they've covered all of the expenses that were stolen.

"Somebody is out of $3,000, he's responsible and we want to put him behind bars," said Davis.

If convicted, Martin will have to pay restitution, which would go back to the Dixie Baseball League. We're told the affidavit was signed back on April 10 and authorities thought they would have found him by now but haven't had any luck. Now, authorities are seeking the public's help.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is urged to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.

