Bossier police seek suspected burglar

Bossier City police and Bossier Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to find a suspected burglar.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit have issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Brandon Paul Chin for his alleged role in the burglary of an apartment at the Preston Place Apartment Complex. The burglary reportedly happened back on March 26. Authorities say Chin is also a person of interest in several other recent burglaries at the complex.

Chin is described as a black male who is about 5'8" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and hands including one of a dollar sign ($) on the middle finger of his right hand.

Anyone with information on Chin's whereabouts is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or on their website bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Anyone who contacts Bossier Crime Stoppers is reminded they may remain totally anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if their information results in an arrest.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.