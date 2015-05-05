Stonewall girl's reaction to making cheer team goes viral

Video of a future North DeSoto Middle School cheerleader finding out she made the team has gone viral on Facebook.

The video has been seen by more than 2 million people across the nation.

The star of the video, Lacey Parker, found out she made the North DeSoto middle school cheerleading team which has been a dream of hers ever since her older sister was on the team.

"I love to cheer," said Lacey.

Lacey has down syndrome. When she was born, doctors did not expect her to live 10 days. Now, 10 year later, she is a happy, active and excited little girl.

"Down syndrome is a label, it's not who she is. She's an amazing little girl who strives to do whatever she wants to do," said Renee Parker, Lacey's mom.

Renee, says the principal and cheer coach were rooting for Lacey to try out for the team. So Lacey's parents let her and when she found out she was on the team, one of her sisters recorded her reaction. Renee posted the video on her Facebook page Friday for her sister who lives in Texas, and family friends so they could see her reaction.

Just a few hours later, the video had been seen by 4,000 people.

"It's just so amazing that one little girl has touched so many people by achieving her dream," said Renee.

Now, the 39 second video has been seen more than 2 million times all because her reaction is infectious.

"Thank you for making comments on my video," said Lacey.

"It's funny because it's just one little girl, one little video," Renee added.

All watching to see Lacey find out her dream came true.

"She's never said 'I can't,' she's never wanted anybody to treat her different. She's always told us 'I just want to be like everybody else,'" said Renee.

Renee says Lacey is loved by everyone in Stonewall and they are always there to help her do anything she puts her mind to.

Lacey says her next goal is to get her driver's licence and she wants a black Mustang.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.