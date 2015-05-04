DeSoto Parish murder victim's vehicle recovered in East Texas

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a man wanted for murder in Logansport.

DeSoto Parish deputies are still searching for the man who is believed to have killed another man in Logansport over the weekend.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Bogle Road on reports of a death. When authorities arrived, they found 58-year-old Charles Powell Worthington dead.

Friends of Worthington describe him as a "good person" who would "give the shirt off his back if you needed it."

Authorities say 24-year-old Jocorroyn Lavell Wilson is wanted for his alleged role in the crime.

Wilson is also accused of assaulting a DeSoto Parish deputy and stealing Mr. Worthington's vehicle.

Wilson's last known address was in the 1500 block of Garden Valley Road in Tyler, Texas and he has outstanding warrants in Texas for weapons violations.

DeSoto Parish deputies say Worthington's vehicle, a 1993 Ford F-150, was recovered Sunday near Peach Park in Tyler, Texas.

Authorities say Worthington was murdered sometime between the hours of 10:00 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Another person is believed to be traveling with Wilson.

If located, authorities say do not attempt to confront or apprehend him.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts or the murder of Charles Worthington is urged to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-872-3956, Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833 or Investigator James Riggle at 903-590-2683.

