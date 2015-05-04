CPSO: 2 more arrested in cable contractor ID theft scheme

The Caddo Sheriff's Office is looking for 10 suspects they say are involved in a million-dollar identity theft scheme involving out-of-state cable contractors.

Officials did not release much information, but said the primary suspects in this case worked for a cable contractor and will be charged with more than 100 counts of identity theft.

Two more suspects in a million-dollar identity theft case have turned themselves in to authorities in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Michael Gillenwater and 21-year-old Georgiana Wright were booked at the Caddo Correctional Center on Friday.

Both were arrested on warrants charging them with one count each of identity theft and criminal conspiracy.

Both listed addresses in Shreveport.

The first 3 of 10 suspects were arrested on Wednesday, the day after the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office announced they are looking for 10 suspects for their alleged roles in a million-dollar identity theft scheme involving out-of-state cable contractors.

33-year-old Herman James Frazier of Shreveport was booked Wednesday with conspiracy and identity theft in the case.

Marcus Roshun Johnson, 33, of Addison, Texas, and Otha Lee Johnson Jr., 33, of the 2700 block of Shreveport, turned themselves in at the Caddo Correctional Center. All were booked on warrants charging them with identity theft and criminal conspiracy.

Former Comcast employee Valerie Nicole Nichols, 33, of Pleasant View, TN, was arrested on a Caddo warrant earlier in the investigation after it was determined she provided the Jones with the personal identifying information of Comcast customers that was used to open the accounts.

Nichols faces 107 counts identity theft and one count of criminal conspiracy.

In a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator laid out the alleged scheme, explaining all of the suspects are wanted for using the personal information of "at least 1,200 people - some more than once - to open fraudulent cable accounts in Caddo Parish."

Five suspects remain at large.

Warrants have been issued for 39-year-old Michael Jones, 41-year-old Charles Smith and 28-year-old Ronald Gardet, all of Baltimore, MD.

They are also looking for Willie James Jones, 42, of Atlanta, GA and Prince J. Riley, 32, of New Orleans.

Prator said the Caddo Sheriff's Office is working with the U.S. Marshal's Task Force and other law enforcement agencies to help track them down.

