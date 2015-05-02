DeSoto deputies seek 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a man wanted for murder in Logansport.Deputies say Jocorroyn Lavell Wilson, 24, was involved in a homicide and vehicle theft following a confrontation with a DeSoto Parish deputy who he allegedly assaulted.Wilson's last known address was in the 1500 block of Garden Valley Road in Tyler, Texas. He has outstanding warrants in Texas for weapons violations. Wilson may be driving a brown 1993 Ford F-150 with Louisiana license plate number X629172.Deputies say Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous. Another person may be traveling with him. If located, authorities say do not attempt to confront or apprehend him.Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is urged to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 872-3956.