Giving premature babies a fighting chance

One in eight babies is born too soon and often times that means they have to fight to survive. March of Dimes research has given these babies a fighting chance.





KSLA News 12 Anchor Domonique Benn spent time in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) in Shreveport.

Dr. Sara Serio told KSLA News 12 that in the 1990s, babies born at 24 weeks hardly had a chance to survive, but thanks to March of Dimes research and new technology these 24 weekers are surviving more depending on their circumstances.



Domonique has served on the March of Dimes for nearly five years. In that time she has told stories of parents who have had children spend time in NICUs. Some parents have even opened up to Domonique after losing their premature baby. This hit home for Domonique in April 2014 when she gave birth to a premature baby girl weighing 4lbs. 13 oz. Baby Sydney spent a month at Willis Knighton South in the NICU. Today she is a healthy one year old.



Domonique is helping to raise money for the March of Dimes. A phone bank held on Friday, May 1 raised $3,000. Another phone bank is scheduled in two weeks, but you don't have to wait to call in your donation. You can call anytime to donate to the March of Dimes campaign by calling 318-869-0400.

If you donate $75 or more you will be entered to win a Polaris Ranger 900 Crew. If you donate $100, you will have two chances to win, and $150 gets you 3 chances to win.

